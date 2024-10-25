 Annu Dhankar, Alleged GF Of Gangster Himanshu Bhau & Accused In Delhi's Burger King Firing Case, Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border
Annu Dhankar is the prime accused in the Burger King shooting case that took place in Delhi's Rajouri Garden outlet in June, 2024.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Annu Dhankar, alleged girlfriend of gangster Himanshu Bhau, was arrested from Indo-Nepal Border by Special Cell (NR) of Delhi Police on Friday, October 25. She is the prime accused in the Burger King shooting case.

She was absconding in the murder case of a sympathiser of rival gang.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police posted about the arrest.

"Lady Don" Anu Dhankar, the woman accused of honey-trapping the man who was killed in a chilling shootout at a Burger King outlet in Delhi, was earlier seen at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Railway Station on Thursday (June 20) morning.

article-image

Delhi Police was actively looking for this Lady Don in connection to the shootout that took place at a Burger King outlet in Delhi.

Delhi Police's Crackdown On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

In a separate incident involving crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested at least seven suspected shooters who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. The arrests come days after the sensational murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

The officials said that the seven arrests were made from Punjab and other states and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from those nabbed.

It is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an officer said.

