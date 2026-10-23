Annamalai Backs CJP's Right To Protest, Says 'We The Leaders' Won't Support Group

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said his organisation, We The Leaders, would not support the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) due to differences in their objectives, but defended the group's right to protest in India.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Annamalai said the two organisations had different goals, ruling out any support for CJP while asserting that it was entitled to stage protests.

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In a post on X on October 21, the former IPS officer described some of CJP's protest tactics as misguided but maintained that the group had the right to oppose issues it considered important.

Controversy over Delhi Police action

His remarks come amid a controversy over the Delhi Police's handling of CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier this week, Annamalai criticised the police for detaining CJP protesters, warning that keeping the group's leaders in custody could strengthen their position instead of weakening it. He accused the Delhi Police of doing a disservice through its handling of the matter.

Questions over protest restrictions

The former BJP leader later said he had faced online trolling over his comments. He also questioned restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar and raised concerns about the exercise of preventive detention powers by police officials acting as special executive magistrates.

Annamalai questioned how long an assistant commissioner of police could exercise such powers and sought clarity on alleged police violations during protests linked to the NEET controversy, including the reported use of pellet guns.

CJP leaders detained for seven days

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained and spent seven days in custody following an order by a special executive magistrate.

Annamalai also alleged that a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel, had led the burning of a cockroach effigy during Dussehra celebrations, questioning the publicity surrounding the incident.