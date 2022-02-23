Anish Khan death case: Will not allow anyone to create any disturbance in state, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Amid the ongoing violence and protests over death case of student activist Anish Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she will not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.

The state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death, but Khan's family is adamant about their demand for investigation by the CBI.

The CM said, "those who're causing obstructions are committing an offense."

"I've told the police to take appropriate action. You can't insult State Police in the name of CBI," Ms Banerjee added.

"I'll not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.Those who're causing obstructions are committing an offense. I've told the police to take appropriate action. You can't insult State Police in the name of CBI," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

I'll not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.Those who're causing obstructions are committing an offense. I've told the police to take appropriate action. You can't insult State Police in the name of CBI:West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Anis Khan case



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/aQhzFrRksJ — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, two personnel of Amta police station in West Bengal's Howrah district were arrested in the student activist's case. Home guard Kashinath Bera and Civic Volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya of the Amta police station were arrested after interrogation.

The two personnel were arrested as they could have influenced the investigation in the case, the CM told a press conference at the state secretariat.

Four people in uniforms of police and civic volunteers had allegedly pushed off Khan from the third floor of his house in Amta in the dead of the night on February 18, according to his family.

During the incident, the men in uniform had allegedly held his father Salem Khan at gunpoint after barging into the house, citing an ongoing investigation against him, the family said.

When SIT members visited the house on Wednesday, Salem Khan even showed them an old clipping of then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee, demanding a CBI probe into the death case of Rizwanur Rahman, which rocked Kolkata in 2007.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Anish Khan death case: One Home Guards personnel and one civic volunteer arrested

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:29 PM IST