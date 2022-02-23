Anish Khan death case: One Home Guards personnel and one civic volunteer arrested

One Home Guards personnel and one civic volunteer were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the probe into the death case of student activist Anish Khan. This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of the SIT on Monday to investigate and submit its report to the government within 15 days.

According to Khan's family, four people in uniforms of police and civic volunteers had allegedly pushed him off from the third floor of his house in the dead of night on February 18.

It is also claimed that during the incident, the men in uniform had held Khan's father at gunpoint after barging into the house, citing an ongoing investigation against him.

Meanwhile, the family demanding a CBI inquiry. Khan's father Salem said, "I don't have faith in the state police. I don't want to speak to the SIT about my son's death. I want a CBI inquiry. Only they can solve the case. I also feel that my son's body should be sent for post-mortem examination for a second time," he said.

The death of Khan, who was at the forefront of many protests, has rocked the state with students of different colleges and universities hitting the streets.

Khan, who was earlier with the CPI (M)-backed SFI, was a prominent face of the protests in Kolkata against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He later joined the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:52 PM IST