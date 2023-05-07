ANI, AltNews websites 'dropped' as Bangladeshi hacking group targets more Indian news agencies after IANS

A Bangladeshi hacking group on Sunday targeted Indian news agency ANI due to which its website went offline. This latest attack from the Mysterious Team comes just a day after it targeted IANS.

"It’s a constant attack on us," ANI chief editor Smita Prakash reacted to the news of the hack.

A couple of days ago two of ANI's Twitter accounts were blocked by the social networking website stating that they were under the age of 13 years. Both accounts were later restored.

"Indian South Asian News Agency @ANI website dropped," Mysterious Team tweeted after the hack.

An hour later they again tweeted saying that "Indian Fact Checking @AltNews website" was also dropped as they had hacked that as well.

The Bangladeshi group uses the hashtag #OpIndia23, which reportedly refers to Operation India 2023. They posted the same after hacking IANS as well on Saturday.

The group has also attacked the website of Cert-inIndian Computer Emergency Response Team under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, which also has been restored.

The group has been continuously targeting Indian websites, and have taken down several sites related to Indian govt, Indian political parties and politicians, including Samajwadi Party, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and others.