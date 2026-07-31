Andhra shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend Over Marriage Discussion, Dumps Her Body In Suitcase

Crime (Representative Image)

Vizag: A shocking incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's Vizag. A man allegedly killed his girlfriend when a discussion over marriage turned heated. The victim has been identified as Sandhya and the accused as Bolishetty Suresh from Kancherapalem. Suresh works as a driver in the police department.

Argument turns fatal

The couple were dating for a while, and Suresh kept avoiding the topic whenever Sandhya brought up marriage. Recently, when she went to her boyfriend's house, they had an argument over the same topic, and Suresh killed her.

Body dumped in suitcase

Reportedly, to destroy the evidence, he hid her body in a blue suitcase. The accused then took the suitcase and boarded a train at Jnanapuram Railway Station to Rayagada in Odisha. He dumped the suitcase within Chandili police station limits and returned to Vizag the same night.

Accused arrested

Upon discovering the body, Odisha Police launched an investigation and found clues leading to the accused. He was arrested on Thursday.