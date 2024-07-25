 Andhra Ragging Video: Final-Year Students At SSN College Beat Juniors With Sticks Under Guise Of NCC Training At Midnight; Disturbing Visuals Go Viral
Andhra Ragging Video: Final-Year Students At SSN College Beat Juniors With Sticks Under Guise Of NCC Training At Midnight; Disturbing Visuals Go Viral

A disturbing incident of ragging has come to light from SSN College in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu. Police are currently investigating the matter based on the video of the incident which surfaced on social media on Thursday. They have also reached the college and questioning the students involved in the matter.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
A disturbing case of ragging has emerged from SSN College in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu.

In a now-viral video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, a group of senior students can be seen calling junior students to their room at midnight and beating them with sticks under the pretense of National Cadet Corps (NCC) training. In the footage, the juniors are seen lying on all fours while being hit. The senior students can be heard laughing and joking about their actions, while someone inside the room films the incident.

Watch the video here

The video has also been shared by the YSRCP on social media, criticizing the current government for the law and order situation in the state.

“In SSN College in Narsaraopet, Palnadu District, students have been subjected to severe ragging under the guise of NCC training. Junior students were called to the college at midnight and beaten with sticks by senior students. Home Minister @Anitha_TDP has commented that while the police did nothing even when a murder occurred on the main road, they seem indifferent to the use of sticks in ragging. This reflects the current law and order situation in our state,” the party wrote on social media along with the video of the incident.

Reports further suggest that on Wednesday, a student was arrested in connection with this ragging incident. According to the police, six final-year students subjected ten second-year students to ragging under the guise of NCC training on February 2. The final-year students reportedly beat their juniors with sticks. The incident came to light when the video clip was circulated on social media.

A police team visited the college and conducted an inquiry. The final-year students involved had completed their exams in March/April and had returned to their homes. The victims have since been promoted to the final year. Based on student statements and video evidence, the police have filed a case and made one arrest, with more arrests expected to follow.

