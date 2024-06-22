 Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP Govt Of Illegally Demolishing Under-Construction Party Office At Tadepalli; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP Govt Of Illegally Demolishing Under-Construction Party Office At Tadepalli; Watch

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP Govt Of Illegally Demolishing Under-Construction Party Office At Tadepalli; Watch

"Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government has demolished the under-construction central office of the opposition party at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Reddy alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding high court orders.

"Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced around 5.30 am on Saturday.

"The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority)," said the statement.

YSRCP noted that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure.

According to YSRCP, CRDA's action amounts to contempt of court.

Read Also
'Will Break Like Shiv Sena, NCP': Sanjay Raut Warns Nitish Kumar And Chandrababu Naidu, Says JDU &...
article-image

Allegations Made By The Former Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh

The former chief minister alleged that law and justice completely vanished in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, and added that the demolition indicates how Naidu's reign in the next five years would be.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. He promised that the party would fight for the people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Accident: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In High-Speed Collision On Delhi-Lucknow Highway; Visuals Surface

UP Accident: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In High-Speed Collision On Delhi-Lucknow Highway; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP Govt Of Illegally Demolishing...

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses TDP Govt Of Illegally Demolishing...

Horrifying VIDEO: Elephant Mercilessly Tramples Mahout To Death At Safari Centre In Kerala's Kallar

Horrifying VIDEO: Elephant Mercilessly Tramples Mahout To Death At Safari Centre In Kerala's Kallar

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53; 7 People Arrested So Far

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53; 7 People Arrested So Far

UP Viral Video: Firing In Broad Daylight Over Dispute Regarding Possession Of A Plot Near Bajrang...

UP Viral Video: Firing In Broad Daylight Over Dispute Regarding Possession Of A Plot Near Bajrang...