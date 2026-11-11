Andhra Pradesh: Union HM Amit Shah To Attend 31st CII Partnership Summit As CM Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Global Investments

Union HM Amit Shah |

Amaravati, Nov 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the inaugural session of the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 at Visakhapatnam on November 12.

He will participate as the chief guest of the inaugural session. Later, he will participate in the inaugural session of the Women and Growth Summit 2026.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to discuss issues related to Andhra Pradesh with Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister will discuss with Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Kumar Paswan the setting up of food processing units in the state.

According to an official release here, the Chief Minister will also meet Union Minister of Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi on November 13.

Later, Chandrababu Naidu will meet Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to discuss issues related to the state.

The two-day CII Partnership Summit 2026 at Visakhapatnam is bringing together global industry leaders, international delegates, diplomats and CEOs of leading multinational companies.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the summit and hold a series of high-level meetings aimed at attracting investments and strengthening international partnerships.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to interact with Singapore Minister Gan Siow Huang, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, Slovak Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenický and Guatemala's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Julio Eduardo Orozco Pérez.

He will also meet Dr Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), and Kenji Hiramatsu, former Japanese Ambassador to India.

The Chief Minister will hold discussions with Sumant Sinha, Founder and CEO of ReNew; Gwanggu Lee, MD & CEO of Kia India; Shashwat Goenka, MD of RPSG Group; Samir Jain, President of Mondelez India; Sreedhar N., CEO, Asia-Pacific and India, Saint-Gobain; P.V. Krishna Reddy, MD of MEIL; and senior executives of NALCO and Levista.

A special interaction is scheduled with leaders of four prominent space technology companies — AgniKul, Skyroot, Bellatrix Aerospace and Hathor Rockets — to explore potential opportunities in the space sector.

Besides multiple MoU exchanges, government order-related programmes are scheduled over the two days, including a dedicated agreement with Kia. The summit will focus on manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, advanced technologies, infrastructure and employment generation.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)