Jammu Market Fire: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Govt To Compensate Traders After Shops Gutted In Blaze

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah | IANS

Srinagar, Nov 10: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the massive fire in a market in Jammu and called for rehabilitation and financial assistance to affected traders.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah said that the unfortunate incident had caused huge financial losses to the affected traders and adversely impacted their livelihoods.

He urged the government to provide immediate relief to the affected shopkeepers and take concrete measures for their rehabilitation and restoration of business activities.

The NC chief also called upon the government to assess the losses suffered by the victims and provide them adequate financial compensation.

He stressed the need to facilitate loans at low interest rates and on easy terms to help the affected traders rebuild their businesses and restore their livelihoods at the earliest.

Expressing solidarity with the affected traders during this difficult time, Abdullah urged the government to take priority measures to address their hardships and ensure their economic rehabilitation.

Several shops were gutted in a major blaze late Sunday night at the historic market in the Bikram Chowk area.

The market, one of the oldest commercial hubs of Jammu, is known for wholesale trade in foodgrains, edible oil, essential commodities and other daily-use items.

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