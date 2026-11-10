 Jammu Market Fire: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Govt To Compensate Traders After Shops Gutted In Blaze
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Jammu Market Fire: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Govt To Compensate Traders After Shops Gutted In Blaze

NC president Farooq Abdullah has called for low-interest loans and financial compensation for traders affected by a major fire at Jammu's Bikram Chowk market. Several shops were gutted late Sunday night, disrupting livelihoods. Abdullah urged the government to assess the losses, provide immediate assistance and offer loans on easy terms to help shopkeepers restore their businesses at the earliest.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Jammu Market Fire: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Govt To Compensate Traders After Shops Gutted In Blaze
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah | IANS

Srinagar, Nov 10: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the massive fire in a market in Jammu and called for rehabilitation and financial assistance to affected traders.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah said that the unfortunate incident had caused huge financial losses to the affected traders and adversely impacted their livelihoods.

He urged the government to provide immediate relief to the affected shopkeepers and take concrete measures for their rehabilitation and restoration of business activities.

The NC chief also called upon the government to assess the losses suffered by the victims and provide them adequate financial compensation.

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He stressed the need to facilitate loans at low interest rates and on easy terms to help the affected traders rebuild their businesses and restore their livelihoods at the earliest.

Expressing solidarity with the affected traders during this difficult time, Abdullah urged the government to take priority measures to address their hardships and ensure their economic rehabilitation.

Several shops were gutted in a major blaze late Sunday night at the historic market in the Bikram Chowk area.

The market, one of the oldest commercial hubs of Jammu, is known for wholesale trade in foodgrains, edible oil, essential commodities and other daily-use items.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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