Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 3 Killed As Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Eluru; Visuals Surface

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): Three people including two women and a boy child were killed while two others sustained severe injuries in a road accident at Lakshminagar in Eluru district on Monday after a car hit a parked lorry, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Rachabattuni Bhagyashree (26), Rachanibatuni Naganithinakkumar (2), and Bomma Kamaladevi (53) of Bhimavaram, West Godavari district.

Tragic, 3 members of a family died, while 2 others sustained severe injuries, when the car they were traveling from #Hyderabad to #Razole, rammed into a stationary lorry, in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of #Eluru dist, today.#CarAccident #RoadAccident #RoadSafety #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/3SeDGz9xIi — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 8, 2024

About The Tragic Accident

The police said that the deceased were travelling from Hyderabad to Rajavolu by car.

During the journey, the car collided with a lorry parked on the road at Lakshminagar in the mandal. While three people died on the spot, Nagashanmuk and the driver, Vamsi, were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, Bhimadolu Circle Inspector Ravikumar and Sub Inspector Satish reached the spot. A case has been registered in the matter, and an investigation is underway, the police added.