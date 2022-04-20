Andhra Pradesh: Minor gang raped and forced into sex work, all arrested

Andhra Pradesh Police have rescued a 13-year-old girl from Guntur, who was gang raped by 80 men for over 8 months. She was forced into prostitution at brothels in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Police arrested all 80 accused and are on the lookout for others who are on the run, reported India Today.

The initial arrest in the case came in January, and recently on Tuesday, the Guntur West Zone Police made 10 more arrests, including a B.Tech student. Also, the force has rescued the survivor-victim.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:49 PM IST