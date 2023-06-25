 Andhra Pradesh: Man Hacks Mother-In-Law To Death On Vijayawada Flyover
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Man Hacks Mother-In-Law To Death On Vijayawada Flyover

Andhra Pradesh: Man Hacks Mother-In-Law To Death On Vijayawada Flyover

According to the police, Rajesh bore a grudge against Nagamani for allegedly encouraging her daughter to file a divorce petition.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death on a flyover here Saturday night by her son-in-law for “encouraging” his wife to go ahead with the divorce, police said. Rajesh (37) killed Nagamani (47) on Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover around 9 pm, they said.

“It is a murder committed by a son-in-law. The deceased (person) is the mother-in-law. A divorce petition is pending before the court,” Vijayawada West ACP Hanumantha Rao told PTI.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Four get life term for hacking man, daughter to death
article-image

Accused bore a grudge against the deceased for his divorce

According to the police, Rajesh bore a grudge against Nagamani for allegedly encouraging her daughter to file a divorce petition. He was unhappy with his mother-in-law as he thought that she was the reason for his separation from his wife and hacked her to death with a sickle used to cut coconuts, they said.

Nagamani died on the spot, police said, adding a hunt has been launched to nab Rajesh. The accused used to eke out a living by selling clothes door to door. Police have registered a case against Rajesh under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder). PTI

Read Also
Odisha shocker! Man hacks father to death, rapes stepmother in Jajpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Man Hacks Mother-In-Law To Death On Vijayawada Flyover

Andhra Pradesh: Man Hacks Mother-In-Law To Death On Vijayawada Flyover

Rajasthan: 3 Dead After 2 SUVs Collide In Barmer

Rajasthan: 3 Dead After 2 SUVs Collide In Barmer

West Bengal: 2 Goods Train Collide In Bankura, 12 Bogies Derailed; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: 2 Goods Train Collide In Bankura, 12 Bogies Derailed; Visuals Surface

Bihar: 1 Killed, Over 30 Hospitalised After Poisonous Ammonia Gas Leak In Vaishali Dairy

Bihar: 1 Killed, Over 30 Hospitalised After Poisonous Ammonia Gas Leak In Vaishali Dairy

Nhava Sheva Customs Arrest Importer For Smuggling Goods Worth ₹5 Crore

Nhava Sheva Customs Arrest Importer For Smuggling Goods Worth ₹5 Crore