Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Recoveries Worth ₹269 Cr Made In Cash, Liquor, Gold & Silver By State CEC Ahead Of 4th Phase Of Polls

Vijayawada: On the preparations for the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Election Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena said that total recoveries worth Rs 269 crore have been made.

"295 companies of central forces are coming...State Armed Forces are also being deployed...till now we have recovered Rs 70 crore in cash and liquor worth Rs 40 crore, and we have recovered gold and silver as well, we have made recoveries worth Rs 269 crore," said Chief Election Commissioner Meena.

Number Of Polling Booths In The State

Adding further he stated that we have 46,000 polling stations and among them, 12,000 are critical polling stations.

"We are making arrangements for central forces, webcasting, and micro observers who will directly report to the Election Commission, " said Mukesh Kumar Meena.

PM Modi's Roadshow In Vijayawada

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, along with Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. PM Modi was seated on a specially designed vehicle along with the two leaders. He was seen waving to the people who had gathered in huge numbers. The flags of BJP along with that of TDP and Jana Sena party were being carried out in the roadshow.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party is in alliance with TDP and Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled for May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.