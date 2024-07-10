Andhra Pradesh Horror: Man Brutally Assaults Sister Using Axe Over Land Dispute In Anantapur; Video Viral

Anantpur: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur, a man brutally assaulted his sister using an axe over a land dispute. The video capturing the horrific incident is doing rounds on social media. Police said that the duo were at loggerheads for long over possession of a house in Penakacherla village.

Reports said that as soon as the incident was brought to the notice of the police, they sprung into action and arrested the man who was seen assaulting the lady. The woman who was identified as Mahaboobi and the accused has been identified as Jilani. Mahaboobi has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Land dispute takes ugly turn

As per reports, Mahaboobi had been living at a particular site in Penakacherla village which Jilani staked claim for. Police said that Jilani had been threatening his sister to get the house vacated. Legally, who that house actually belongs to is yet to be ascertained, however the drastic step of attacking Mahaboobi causing her injuries has invited trouble for Jilani leading to his arrest.

Land disputes are known to get loved ones turn into enemies. Sometimes the feuds go beyond control to the extent that even murders are reported in some cases. Earlier in July, a land dispute between two farmers lead to the murder of one of them. A farmer was crushed to death by a tractor Dagadkhedi village in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased person was identified as Narayan. Police had arrested four persons in this connection.