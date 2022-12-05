Andhra Pradesh: Homeowner forcefully enters apartment, finds woman's body parts in a drum; cops suspect killed a year ago | File/ Representative Image

Since the chilling incident of Shraddha Walkar's murder first hit the headlines, many such gruelling stories have been reported from across India. In another such incident, a woman's body parts were found in a drum kept inside a locked rented apartment in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatanam.

The police reportedly suspect the body has been in the drum for over a year.

According to a report in the NDTV, the body parts wer discovered after the homeowner forcefully entered the house since the tenant had not cleared his dues.

Ch Srikanth, Commissioner of Visakhapatanam police was quoted saying that the case was reported from Maduravada area of the city when owner forcefully entered the house to clear the belongings of the tenant in the house.

Police commissioner said that the tenant had vacated the home without clearing dues in June 2021 citing that his wife is pregnant. He added that the tenant once came to the house through back door but had still not paid the owner.

The police said that initial evidence hints that the body was cut into pieces a year ago and was only discovered now. They also added that they beieve the dead woman to be the suspect's wife and a case has been registered based on homeowner's complaint.