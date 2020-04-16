Andhra Pradesh govt seeking to double the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per day

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to double the number of COVID-19 tests being carried out in the state and to bring it up to 4,000 in a day.

As of now, more than 2,100 tests are being conducted on a daily basis in the state, according to a release by the Andhra Pradesh CMO.

The decision to double the number of COVID-19 tests was revealed during a meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.