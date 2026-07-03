Andhra Pradesh Gives ₹1 Lakh Each To 333 Hajj Pilgrims Under Vijayawada Embarkation Scheme | X

Amaravati, July 3: The Andhra Pradesh government provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 333 Hajj pilgrims who departed from the Vijayawada embarkation point.

State Hajj Committee Chairman Haji Shaik Hasan Basha on Friday expressed happiness that all Hajj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh had returned home safely.

He told a press conference that approximately 2,000 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh travelled to the holy city of Mecca via embarkation points in Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. They completed their religious rituals and returned home safely.

DBT Transfers To Pilgrims

Basha stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu fulfilled his election promise by providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to every eligible pilgrim who travelled via the Vijayawada embarkation point.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives and under the supervision of Minority Welfare Minister N.M.D. Farooq, Rs 1 lakh each has been deposited via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method into the personal bank accounts of 333 eligible Hajj pilgrims who departed from Vijayawada.

The pilgrims personally confirmed receipt of this financial assistance via phone and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and the state government.

They also mentioned offering special prayers in the holy land of Mecca for the welfare of the state’s people and the government’s development initiatives, he said.

Government Welfare Initiative

The TDP-led coalition government last year announced that every pilgrim departing from the Vijayawada embarkation point would be assisted with Rs 1 lakh.

The assistance is meant to cover the extra costs incurred while travelling from Vijayawada. Each pilgrim incurs an additional cost of Rs 68,000. Last year, 72 pilgrims who had opted for Vijayawada were also assisted.

The Hajj Committee chairman mentioned that the pilgrims who visited Mecca and Medina contacted the Hajj Committee to report that the journey was peaceful and free of any difficulties.

Also Watch:

He stated that State Hajj Inspectors and ‘Khadim-ul-Hujjaj’ (Hajj volunteers) provided continuous service and support to the pilgrims throughout the journey.

Basha, on behalf of the Muslim community, the Hajj pilgrims and the State Hajj Committee members, thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, and Minority Welfare Minister N.M.D. Farooq for prioritising the welfare of minorities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)