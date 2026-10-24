Andhra Pradesh Fire At Road Construction Site Kills Five, Refuelling Accident Suspected

At least five people were killed in a fire at a road construction site in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Saturday, possibly during the refuelling of a dumper truck, a police official said.

Fire May Have Started During Dumper Truck Refuelling

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said the incident occurred at the site in Pinakota village in Anantagiri mandal, where workers generally transport diesel in drums to refuel vehicles because the location is around 100 km away.

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The workers may not have taken adequate precautions while filling the truck's tank, and a spark could have triggered the fire, he said.

Police Confirm Five Deaths, Investigation Underway

"It was not a blast. I would call it an accidental fire. Five deaths is what we have been able to confirm so far," Bardar told PTI.

A police team had reached the spot, while another team was expected to arrive shortly to investigate the incident, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)