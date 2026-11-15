Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Alert As Severe Storm Likely By November 17, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds | Representational Image

Visakhapatnam, Nov 15: The Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to be hit by another severe cyclonic storm on November 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression.

It lay centred at 0530 hours on Sunday (November 15) over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 700 km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) (Andaman Island), 860 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Cyclone 🌀🌪️ AKVAN set to Intensify and land near Andhra Pradesh or Odisha with impact starting from 18 November 🌊 https://t.co/a0hVKfr49M — Prof. (Dr.) Suchintan Singh (@suchintan_singh) November 14, 2026

IMD Predicts Severe Cyclonic Storm Formation

It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, intensifying further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17, the IMD said in a bulletin on Sunday morning.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to approach the coastal region of North Andhra.

Under its influence, North Andhra may experience heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Thursday and Friday, said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority and Chief Executive Officer of Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS).

He advised the public and farmers to take necessary precautionary measures.

Third Cyclone Threatens Coast Within 20 Days

This will be the third cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in 20 days.

Read Also Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Calls Off Diwali Celebrations At Residence In Solidarity With Cyclone...

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ had struck the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapuram on October 27.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ crossed the coast between Nellore and Narasapur on November 3.

Previous Cyclones Claim 15 Lives

Two cyclones within a week resulted in the death of 15 people and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops in the coastal districts.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including electricity networks and roads.

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Cyclones Cause Massive Agricultural Losses

According to preliminary estimates, Cyclone 'Murasu' caused a loss of around Rs 1,919.59 crore. The cyclone damaged crops across 1,43,122 hectares, affecting 1,86,063 farmers.

The losses caused by Cyclone ‘Arnab’ were estimated at Rs 4,600 crore.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)