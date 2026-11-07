Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Calls Off Diwali Celebrations At Residence In Solidarity With Cyclone Arnab & Flood-Hit Families | X/@MohanMOdisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has cancelled Diwali celebrations at his residence this year in view of the damage and suffering caused by Cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods in several parts of the state.

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In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Diwali celebrations at Majhi’s residence have been cancelled. The CM has also requested people not to bring gifts or bouquets on the occasion.

"The Hon’ble Chief Minister has appealed to people to remain sensitive to the public in the affected areas and extend a helping hand to those affected by the disaster," the CMO said in a post on X.

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Earlier, Majhi had also skipped Durga Puja celebrations as a mark of solidarity with farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rainfall in October.

He had refrained from visiting puja pandals.

The state's southern districts have been severely impacted following heavy rainfall and floods triggered by Cyclone Arnab, displacing thousands and causing extensive damage to property and crops.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)