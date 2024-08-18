Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Union Minister JP Nadda, Discusses Development Projects For 'Viksit Andhra'

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda in Delhi on Saturday, exchanging views on accelerating ongoing development projects and elevating Andhra Pradesh to new heights under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Taking to social media site X, Nadda said, "Met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi today. We exchanged valuable ideas on accelerating ongoing developmental projects and elevating Andhra Pradesh to new heights of progress under the NDA government's leadership. Our discussions centred on advancing the state towards 'Viksit Andhra,' aligning with PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'"

About Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's 2 Day Visit To The National Capital

Naidu was on a two-day visit to the national capital, during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandrashekhar Pemmasani and Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Naidu asked for central financial support for various projects in the state.

The Telugu Desam Party said in a post on X that the Chief Minister sought central financial assistance for various projects, including Polavaram and funds for backward districts.

He met the Prime Minister along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandrashekhar Pemmasani.

The Chief Minister sought Central financial assistance as Andhra Pradesh's public debt has risen from 31.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2019-20 to 33.32 per cent in 2023-24, indicating worsening fiscal health over the last five years.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Naidu also met with Home Minister Amit Shah and had a detailed discussion on a wide range of subjects related to the all-round development of the state and the nation.

"Met Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Had detailed discussion on a wide range of subjects related to the all-round development of the state and the nation," Shah said on X.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to review the civil aviation infrastructure of the state.

"Had a productive meeting with Hon'ble CM of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu garu and officials from the Aviation Department. We reviewed the development of new airports, terminal capacity expansion, and improved air connectivity in the state," Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X.

The Civil Aviation Minister said that his ministry is committed to supporting and cooperating with Andhra Pradesh's growth.

"Special thanks to N Chandrababu Naidu Garu for his presence at the ministry and for his valuable administrative inputs and suggestions on how to make use of the full potential of civil aviation for the growth of our country," Rammohan Naidu said.

The minister said that he discussed with the Chief Minister the development of helicopter and seaplane services in the state, as well as the use of drones in agriculture and commerce.

The civil aviation sector plays a crucial role in the development of Andhra Pradesh, and we are committed to providing full support, Rammohan Naidu said.