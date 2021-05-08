Andhra Pradesh: 9 killed in blast at limestone mine in Kapada district

Amaravati: Nine workers were killed in a blast at a limestone mine in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The deceased were from the Pulivendula, which is the native constituency of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Kadapa district Superintendent of Police K Anburajan told PTI over phone that the blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village. The vehicle was fully mangled under the impact of the explosion.

The gelatin sticks were brought from Budwel. "It is a licensed limestone mine and certified operators had brought the consignment. The blast occurred when the sticks were being unloaded," Anburajan said from the accident site. The cause of the mishap was yet to be established.

The CM spoke to the Kadapa district officials and enquired about the explosion. He expressed grief over the death of the workers and extended sympathies to the bereaved families, a CMO release here said.