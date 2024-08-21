 Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle; VIDEO
The explosion occurred during the lunch break at pharmaceutical company Escientia at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone. A huge fire broke out following the explosion in the company premises during lunch break, officials said. There was panic among workers, who ran out for safety.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle; VIDEO | X

Visakhapatnam, Aug 21: Seven workers were killed and 50 others injured in a reactor explosion in a r pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle on Wednesday, officials said. The explosion occurred during the lunch break at pharmaceutical company Escientia at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone.

A huge fire broke out following the explosion in the company premises during lunch break, officials said. There was panic among workers, who ran out for safety.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. NDRF, fire services personnel and police rescued the workers trapped on the third floor of the building. The injured were shifted to various hospitals in Anakapalle.

Officials said the death toll may go up as the condition of some of the injured was critical. About 300 employees were present in the company at the time of the explosion.

Such was the impact of the explosion that the slab of the first floor of the building collapsed. The entire area is filled with thick smoke, hampering rescue operations.

The explosion sent panic among people in the nearby villages. Employees gathered outside the company demanding compensation for the victims, and punishment for the officials for their negligence.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the reaction explosion. He spoke to Anakapalle district collector and enquired about the incident. He directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

article-image

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expresses deep shock over the reactor explosion at Atchutapuram SEZ. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. The YSRCP chief has urged the government to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment in hospitals. He also called upon the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future. He demanded that the state government provide adequate support to the families of the deceased.

