 Andhra Pradesh: 4 People Die Of Electrocution During Statue Installation Of Pappanna Goud In Taatiparru Village
Andhra Pradesh: 4 People Die Of Electrocution During Statue Installation Of Pappanna Goud In Taatiparru Village

Inspector Srinivas Rao said that five individuals were affected during the preparation for the statue inauguration, leading to the tragic loss of four lives while one person remains hospitalized.

Monday, November 04, 2024
East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): A tragic incident unfolded in Taatiparru village, Undrajavaram mandal, where four young men were electrocuted on Sunday while preparing for the inauguration of a statue of Pappanna Goud, Andhra Pradesh police said.

About The Victims

The victims, identified as Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Marishetti Manikantha, and Kasagani Krishna, were involved in setting up banners when the accident occurred.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the government hospital in Tanuku for autopsy.

Additionally, a fifth individual, Komati Anantha Rao, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is currently receiving care.

