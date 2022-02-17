Andhra Pradesh: 16-year-old girl kills self after parents force her to attend offline classes

A 16-year old college girl from Vizianagarm in Andhra Pradesh, studying at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Srikakulam), committed suicide in her hostel room on Wednesday, February 16. College officials discovered the unfortunate incident after a few girls noticed that the teen's room was locked from inside, India Today reported.

After breaking down the door, officials found her hanging from the fan. She was allegedly forced by her parents to attend offline classes against her wishes, reported the New Indian Express.

The girl, Kondapalli Maneesha Anju, hailed from Nellimarla in Vizianagaram. She was a first year student of IIT-Srikakulam. She had been attending online cases since the academic year commenced.

Once fresh COVID-19 cases began to decrease, college officials told students that they could continue with online classes or start attending offline classes.

Despite the teen wanting to continue online classes, her parents forced her to attend offline classes and took her to IIIT-Srikakulam, reported the New Indian Express.

Agitated by this, the girl threw away her mobile phone in a bus. Her parents bought her a new phone the next day. On Wednesday, some girls noticed that her room was locked from inside and alerted the college officials.

Upon entering the room, officials found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan. A case has been filed under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said Etcherla Sub-Inspector K Ramu.

