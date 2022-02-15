Bhopal: Railway engineer commits suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 59-year-old railway engineer allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a window in Shahpura locality, a police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Abhay Jadav was posted in Jabalpur, while his family members live here at DK 24 Carat in Shahpura locality of Bhopal.

According to police, Jadav had come to Bhopal on leave. On Monday night, he had an argument with his wife over some issues. Later, he went to his room.

On Tuesday morning, a neighbour saw him hanging from a window. He immediately informed to Jadav’s son.

Acting on information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Police said that suicide note was not recovered from spot. Police officials are also of the opinion that the dispute between Jadav and his wife might be one of the reasons that prompted him to take extreme steps.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:18 PM IST