 Andhra Pradesh: 14 Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Ambedkar Konaseema; Visuals Surface
All the injured were rushed to the Amalapuram Area Hospital. One person undergoing treatment is in critical condition, said police. Local MLA Aythabattula Ananda Rao and Amalapuram Town Police officials visited the explosion site to assess the situation. The cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Illegal Firecracker Unit Where The Explosion Took Place | News of 9 | X

Ambedkar Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): Fourteen people were severely injured in an explosion that occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday, police said.

About The Explosion

The blast occurred in a residential building in Ravulacheruvu, Amalapuram town, where firecrackers were getting manufactured unauthorisedly. The two-story building has been severely damaged, said police.

Andhra Pradesh Blast: 14 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In...
All the injured were rushed to the Amalapuram Area Hospital. One person undergoing treatment is in critical condition, said police.

Local MLA Aythabattula Ananda Rao and Amalapuram Town Police officials visited the explosion site to assess the situation.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained.

However, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

