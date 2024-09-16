Andhra Pradesh: 14 Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Ambedkar Konaseema; Visuals Surface

Illegal Firecracker Unit Where The Explosion Took Place | News of 9 | X

Ambedkar Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): Fourteen people were severely injured in an explosion that occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday, police said.

About The Explosion

The blast occurred in a residential building in Ravulacheruvu, Amalapuram town, where firecrackers were getting manufactured unauthorisedly. The two-story building has been severely damaged, said police.

Andhra Pradesh | Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District SP, B. Krishna Rao says, "An explosion occurred in a residential building in Ravulacheruvu, Amalapuram town while firecrackers were being manufactured inside illegally. 14 people sustained injuries and were rushed to the… — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

All the injured were rushed to the Amalapuram Area Hospital. One person undergoing treatment is in critical condition, said police.

Local MLA Aythabattula Ananda Rao and Amalapuram Town Police officials visited the explosion site to assess the situation.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained.

However, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.