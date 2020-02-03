Anarchist vs Terrorist: Why Prakash Javadekar needs a dictionary before name-calling Kejriwal

What is the difference between an anarchist and a terrorist?
Well, according to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, there isn't much of a difference, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal qualifies for both monikers.
"Kejriwal is now asking with a sad face, 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence to prove that. You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," the senior BJP leader said.
He was referring to the issue of Kejriwal "staying a night at the Moga residence of Khalistan Commando Force chief Gurinder Singh during the Punjab Assembly polls.
"You knew it was a militant's house. Still, you stayed there. How much more evidence do you need?" he asked.
But first, what exactly is the difference between the two words?
To consult the Cambridge dictionary, an anarchist is someone who "wishes to destroy the existing government and laws". By extension, anarchism is "the political belief that there should be little or no formal or official organisation to society but that people should work freely together".
Keep in mind, an anarchist may not be in agreement with the existing regime or system of governance, but that doesn't necessarily qualify them for classification as being a "terrorist". That'd involve actually acting upon their wish for a change and utilising violent means to boot.
Returning to the dictionary, one can find that a terrorist is defined as "someone who uses violent action, or threats of violent action, for political purposes".
Also, much as Javadekar and other political leaders may protest otherwise, one cannot really be called a terrorist for not speaking out against alleged anarchists.
The Union Minister alleged that Kejriwal stood with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where "anti-India slogans were raised, and did not grant sanction to prosecute (those who raised the slogans)".
"On January 26, you threatened that you would stop their prosecution. How much more proof do you need? The people of Delhi now know that you are the chief of liars, you are an anarchist and sympathise with terrorists. You are supporting Shaheen Bagh, JNU, the slogans being raised there and all such anarchists...then you are definitely a terrorist. This is your identity, no matter how innocent face you make," he said.
Javadekar also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was supporting Shaheen Bagh, where slogans of "Assam ko azadi", "Jinnah wali azadi" were being raised. "Supporting such slogans is also terrorism".
Javadekar is not the only person to bring up "Arvind Kejriwal", "terrorism" and "Shaheen Bagh" in the same speech in recent times. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and BJP MP Parvesh Verma got there first.
"In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi," Verma had said at a rally in poll-bound Delhi.
This prompted a campaign ban for 96 hours and a show cause notice from the Election Commission.
During a recent campaign rally in Delhi the CM had alleged that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'.
Speaking at a series of rallies in the national capital, Adityanath had also said that "their ancestors divided India", so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', and slammed the AAP government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.
Arvind Kejriwal for his part denies being a "terrorist". An emotional Kejriwal recently said that it was for the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider him their son, brother, or a terrorist.
"How have I become a terrorist? I've arranged for medicines...did so much for the needy. I've never thought of myself or my family... am ready to give my life for the nation," he had said at a press conference.
(With inputs from agencies)
