Anarchist vs Terrorist: Why Prakash Javadekar needs a dictionary before name-calling Kejriwal

But first, what exactly is the difference between the two words?

To consult the Cambridge dictionary, an anarchist is someone who "wishes to destroy the existing government and laws". By extension, anarchism is "the political belief that there should be little or no formal or official organisation to society but that people should work freely together".

Keep in mind, an anarchist may not be in agreement with the existing regime or system of governance, but that doesn't necessarily qualify them for classification as being a "terrorist". That'd involve actually acting upon their wish for a change and utilising violent means to boot.

Returning to the dictionary, one can find that a terrorist is defined as "someone who uses violent action, or threats of violent action, for political purposes".

Also, much as Javadekar and other political leaders may protest otherwise, one cannot really be called a terrorist for not speaking out against alleged anarchists.

The Union Minister alleged that Kejriwal stood with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where "anti-India slogans were raised, and did not grant sanction to prosecute (those who raised the slogans)".

"On January 26, you threatened that you would stop their prosecution. How much more proof do you need? The people of Delhi now know that you are the chief of liars, you are an anarchist and sympathise with terrorists. You are supporting Shaheen Bagh, JNU, the slogans being raised there and all such anarchists...then you are definitely a terrorist. This is your identity, no matter how innocent face you make," he said.

Javadekar also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was supporting Shaheen Bagh, where slogans of "Assam ko azadi", "Jinnah wali azadi" were being raised. "Supporting such slogans is also terrorism".

Javadekar is not the only person to bring up "Arvind Kejriwal", "terrorism" and "Shaheen Bagh" in the same speech in recent times. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and BJP MP Parvesh Verma got there first.

"In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi," Verma had said at a rally in poll-bound Delhi.

This prompted a campaign ban for 96 hours and a show cause notice from the Election Commission.