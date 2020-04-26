Anand Mahindra apologizes for posting most 'iconic' coronavirus image after facing backlash from users

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his humorous social media presence faced the backlash of users after an 'insensitive' tweet about masks amit the coronavirus lockdown.

The 64-year-old hoped that an image of a mother and toddler wearing masks made out of leaves would become the most iconic image during the pandemic.

The tweet, which was later deleted by Mahindra, read: "Don't know who took this and the location but i hope this photo becomes one of the most iconic images and memories of the pandemic. It's not just about #MaskIndia but also about a greener world. A reminder that nature already provides us with all that we need."