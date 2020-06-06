'Why did you block us?': Amul asks Twitter over account ban; Netizens join the row

The Twitter account of Indian dairy giant Amul was temporarily deactivated after the Amul Topical creative on the boycott of Chinese products 'Exit the Dragon?' was uploaded on 3rd June.
Check out the original post by Amul, which is currently pinned on its Twitter handle.
Regarding controversy on Twitter about Amul topical 'Exit the Dragon?', RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul said, "Our account was blocked on June 4. Following some protocols, it was reactivated. We've asked Twitter why the account was blocked, but haven't received a formal reply yet."
However, as per the report published in Wion News, Twitter has maintained that the action was taken for the safety of the account. Now the cooperative has released a statement seeking a reason from Twitter.
The account of Amul was deactivated on June 04. It resumed after the company completed the reactivation process. However, netizens are slamming the micro-blogging website for censoring the creative because it spoke against China.
Check out the reactions here:
The 'ban on chinese products started' debate in India started after, troops of India and China engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.
The engineer-turned-educational reformer Sonam Wangchuk had recently appealed Indians to boycott Chinese goods to stop Beijing's "bullying" in Ladakh and liberate 1.4 billion bonded labourers in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)