Amul Denies 'Infestation' Claims In Vande Bharat Curd Row; Points To Third-Party Serving Trays |

Mumbai: In a strongly worded clarification issued in the wake of a viral food safety controversy, dairy giant Amul dismissed allegations regarding the presence of live worms in its Dahi (curd) cups. The incident, which reportedly occurred on March 15, 2026, aboard the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express, sparked widespread outrage after a passenger posted video evidence of insects crawling near the food.

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While the Ministry of Railways responded with a staggering Rs 60 lakh in combined fines against IRCTC and the onboard vendor, Amul maintains that its product was not the source of the contamination.

Following a comprehensive internal audit and a high-level meeting with IRCTC officials, Amul stated that an infestation within its production cycle is 'scientifically and operationally impossible.' The company highlighted that its Dahi is manufactured in ISO-certified plants governed by rigorous Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

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According to the dairy major, the acidic nature of the curd and the vacuum-sealed, oxygen-free environment of the packaging are biologically incompatible with the survival or reproduction of weevils. Furthermore, the company noted that the cold chain requirements for dairy products differ fundamentally from the dry, warm conditions pests require to thrive.

The investigation took a major turn when Amul’s audit of the value chain revealed that the specific batch in question was not even supplied through the company’s authorised distribution network. Amul’s analysis of the consumer-posted video suggests a different origin for the pests: the serving trays.

Insects Originated From Infested Tray, Says Amul

The company stated that the insects likely originated from an infested tray provided by the onboard catering staff rather than the sealed curd container itself. This aligns with the Ministry of Railways' decision to terminate the contract of the private service provider, Krishna Enterprises, citing gross negligence in maintaining hygiene standards.

Despite Amul’s defence, the Ministry of Railways has maintained a zero-tolerance stance, slapping a Rs 50 lakh fine on the vendor and a Rs 10 lakh fine on IRCTC for a serious deficiency in service. The incident led to a nationwide discussion on the quality of catering in India's flagship premium trains.

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Amul has reiterated its commitment to food safety and continues to provide full support to the ongoing IRCTC investigation. The company has also urged consumers to reach out via their toll-free helpline for any further clarifications regarding product integrity.