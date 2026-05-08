Amit Shah Says ‘Infiltration, Cow Smuggling Will Become Impossible’ As BJP Set To Form First Government In Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that “infiltration and cow smuggling will become impossible” in West Bengal after formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's first government in the state following a historic Assembly election victory.

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Shah made the remarks while addressing a gathering after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for him to become the state’s next Chief Minister.

‘Infiltration And Cow Smuggling Will Become Impossible’

Highlighting border security, Shah said the BJP government in Bengal, along with the Centre, would work firmly to stop infiltration and illegal cow smuggling.

“Today we have governments in Tripura, Assam and now Bengal as well. Infiltration and cow smuggling are going to become impossible,” Shah said.

He added that both the Bengal government and the Union government would transform the border into an “impregnable fortress” for national security.

BJP’s Historic Rise In Bengal

Shah described the BJP’s electoral growth in West Bengal as “unprecedented,” pointing to the party’s rise from just three seats to 77 and now 207 seats in the Assembly.

“Our journey from three seats to 77, and now to 207 seats, has been truly unprecedented,” he said.

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The Union Home Minister also claimed that in nine of Bengal’s 23 administrative districts, the ruling Trinamool Congress failed to win a single seat.

“I have never witnessed such an overwhelming mandate,” Shah said, adding that the victory reflected the people’s desire for change.

Swipe At Mamata Banerjee

Taking a dig at outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah recalled that Adhikari had defeated her earlier in Nandigram and had now beaten her again in Bhabanipur.

“Didi, this time Suvendu Da has defeated you in your own home,” Shah remarked. He also thanked the people of Bhabanipur for supporting the BJP.

‘Path To Sonar Bangla’

Shah said the BJP government would work towards building “Sonar Bangla” and restoring Bengal’s cultural legacy associated with figures like Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

He accused the Communist parties and the TMC of creating a climate of political violence in the state and claimed several BJP workers had lost their lives during the party’s rise in Bengal.

Shah also invoked Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the BJP’s victory fulfilled a long-standing ideological aspiration in Bengal.