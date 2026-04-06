Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi To Arrive In Chennai Today For High-Stakes Election Campaign | file pic

Chennai: With election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry reaching a decisive phase, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Monday.

According to official sources, Amit Shah will land at the Chennai airport at 3.15 p.m. from Kochi in a private aircraft. Soon after his arrival, he will board a private helicopter at 3.20 p.m. and depart for Puducherry.

During his visit, HM Shah is expected to campaign in support of candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s intensified efforts to strengthen its presence in the union territory.

After concluding his engagements in Puducherry, HM Shah will return to Chennai by helicopter, landing at approximately 6.10 p.m. Instead of exiting the airport immediately, he is likely to spend some time at the VIP lounge within the old airport premises.

Senior BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu are expected to meet him during this period to discuss election strategies and coordination. Following these interactions, HM Shah will depart for New Delhi later in the evening by private aircraft.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive earlier in the day at 10.00 a.m. from New Delhi. He will be received at the airport by senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

Gandhi is expected to hold a closed-door meeting with party leaders at the VIP lounge, focusing on campaign planning and coordination ahead of the crucial polls. Subsequently, he will travel to Puducherry in a smaller aircraft with a seating capacity of around 12 passengers, to participate in election campaigning for Congress and alliance candidates.

His return schedule to Chennai has not been officially confirmed, indicating that he may continue his engagements in the region.

With both leaders passing through the same airport on the same day, airport authorities have significantly stepped up security measures.

Officials confirmed that an emergency coordination meeting was held to review protocols, regulate the issuance of VIP passes, and ensure seamless movement within the airport.

The back-to-back visits of two prominent national leaders underline the high-stakes nature of the ongoing election campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of polling.

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