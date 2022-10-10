Amit Shah pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday morning reached Gurugram's Medanta Hospital to pay his tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who breathed his last today morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. pic.twitter.com/K5wmiAAiKz — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav took his last breath today. pic.twitter.com/Y7XpG6TJsb — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Yadav was receiving treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Last week, suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

The last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held tomorrow at Saifai, his ancestral village in UP, said SP president Akhilesh Yadav's office.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.