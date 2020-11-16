Amit Shah, Nadda to attend swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, and BJP president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will attend the swearing in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister.

The two leaders are reaching Patna by a chartered flight.

The swearing-in is likely to take place between 4 and 4.30 P.M. at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

There are speculations that BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi will take oath as Deputy CMs. There is, however, no official confirmation on this.

Prasad on Monday morning acknowledged that there are indications that he will take oath as Nitish's deputy.

"There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has proposed the candidature of former deputy speaker, Ara MLA Amrendra Pratap Singh, as the new Speaker. The present speaker, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JD(U), will be inducted into the Nitish cabinet.