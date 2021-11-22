Amit Shah meets TMC delegation in Delhi to discuss alleged police brutality in Tripura

2Union Home Minister Amit met a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs in Delhi on Monday over allegations of brutality being faced by party workers at the hands of Tripura Police.

Earlier today, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Security has also been increased outside MHA in view of the protest by TMC MPs. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police personnel are also present at the spot.

The TMC has sought an appointment with Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality with its leaders in Tripura.

On Sunday, Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:18 PM IST