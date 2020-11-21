Amit Shah inaugurates projects worth Rs 67,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated a ₹ 380 crore fifth reservoir to cater to Chennai's drinking water supply in Tamil Nadu and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, totalling over ₹ 67,000 crore, across the state.

The projects included the ₹ 61,843 crore phase II of Chennai Metro Rail, elevated highway in Coimbatore at an estimated ₹ 1,620 crore, a barrage across river Cauvery in Karur district and IOCL's projects worth over ₹ 3,000 crore.

Shah dedicated the Thervaikandigai reservoir in Tiruvllur district and laid the foundation stone for the initiatives virtually from Kalaivanar Arangam here in the event attended by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday landed in Chennai earlier in the day, following which he was received by Palaniswamy and Panneeraselvam, among others, at the Meenambakkam International Airport in the city.

The Union Home Minister also sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day visit of the city.

He walked a short distance, waving at scores of BJP and AIADMK workers who had gathered to receive him with their respective party flags.

Accompanied by BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, and Murugan, with his security detail in tow, the Home Minister warmly waved at the overjoyed supporters who had thronged the airport since the morning.

Shah, who thanked the metropolis for its love, said it was "great" to be in Tamil Nadu.

A heavy security cover has been provided in the city following Shah's visit, during which he will meet state BJP functionaries and possibly discuss Tamil Nadu elections, due next April-May, before leaving on Sunday morning.

Shah's visit assumes significance as BJP prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled in mid-2021 in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)