Amit Shah helms meet with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation; discusses key strategies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday helmed a review meeting to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Health Secretary Priti Sudan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials attended the meeting via video conferencing. This was Shah's third meeting in a week with Kejriwal.
Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party through its official handle said that key strategies were discussed in the meet like making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas. "AAP Govt is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi," they added.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases. In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 56,746 positive cases in the national capital."With 3,630 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 56,746 including 27,741 active cases," the government said in the bulletin.
On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made affordable in the national capital with the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"With the guidance of Hon'ble Home Minister @HMOIndia, Covid treatment made affordable in Delhi. #IndiaFightsCorona #HealthForAll," Baijal tweeted quoting tweets of the spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.
In a series of tweets, Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs informed about the charges being fixed for treatment of COVID-19 in Delhi. The cost of treatment at the coronavirus-designated private hospitals for isolation beds has been fixed at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per day.
"To provide relief to the common man in Delhi, HM @AmitShah constituted a committee under Member of @NITIAayog to fix rates charged by Pvt hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support & ICUs with ventilator support," it tweeted.
"Committee has recommended Rs 8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24000-25000, 34000-43000 & 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost) @HMOIndia," it said in another tweet of the thread.
(With ANI inputs)
