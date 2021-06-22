Amidst the reports of factionalism in Rajasthan Congress, #PilotAaRahaHai trends on Twitter

Amidst the reports of factionalism in Rajasthan Congress, on one hand ‘Congress aa rahi’ was trending on Twitter today, and then came ‘Pilot aa Raha hai’ and it left Congress behind. It was trending top with 59.5 K tweets at 12.40 pm, while the campaign for Congress was trending with 46.6 K tweets.

The former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has a huge following on social media. People are posting various pictures of Sachin Pilot especially with the crowd and saying ‘be ready’ or ‘ the boss coming soon’ or ‘Pilot has been taking off.

Although this competition of popularity with his party on social media has become a talking point within the party. It is to note that factionalism is at the peak in Rajasthan Congress these days and dissidents are very vocal against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Amid this Pilot was on a visit to Alwar this Sunday and got overwhelming support of workers during his visit and now this social media campaign which has got huge support is indicating that action will continue in the party in coming days.