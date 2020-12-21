Amid tussle with Centre, Mamata Banerjee likely to hold joint rally with Kejriwal, Stalin in Kolkata next month

Amid tussle with the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a joint rally of anti-BJP leaders in Kolkata in January 2021, reported the Indian Express.

According to the report, Banerjee may rope in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and other regional leaders for the rally.

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the Centre is interfering with her government by transferring three IPS officers, and expressed gratitude to her counterparts of Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan for voicing solidarity with the state on the issue.