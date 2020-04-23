Amid rising COVID-19 cases, western part of Bihar’s Patna sealed

Patna: Following a rise in coronavirus positive cases in parts of Patna, the district administration has sealed all roads and streets linking colonies and commercial markets between Sheikhpura and Rukanpura in western Patna. Rukanpura incidentally links the state capital to other districts.

Sheikhpura is close to Patna airport and Rukanpura is the extreme western part of the capital.

Following new positive cases in Khajpura, Jagdeopath and Raja Bazar, the entire area has been closed. People have been asked to remain indoors and no outsider will be allowed to enter these colonies.

District magistrate K Ravi on Thursday visited the worst affected areas and opined that Patna may soon slip into the Red zone as the number of cases was rising.

On Thursday, though an official curfew has not been declared, these areas were deserted as none were allowed to come onto the roads. The two fly overs linking east and west Patna have also been closed for traffic with prohibitory orders disallowing any movement on the bridges. People staying in these areas may contact their ward councillors for supply of essential items.

Six new positive cases of the novel coronavirus were detected at Sasaram the district headquarters of Rohtas. Four of them are from one family.

Nalanda tops the list of coronavirus positive cases with 31 patients, while Siwan has 29 and Patba has 26.

Meanwhile, the Araria police on Thursday filed an FIR against the district agriculture officer, Manoj Kumar, who had misbehaved with a constable two days ago. The official had forced the constable to kneel down before him and do 50 sit ups after the latter had asked Kumar to show his identity card and produce a permit for movement with vehicles. A sub-inspector present on the check point who had supported the officer has been suspended.

State government suspended the sub-divisional magistrate of Nawada who had issued inter-state permit to a BJP MLA Anil Singh for bringing his ward from a coaching institute at Kota. The driver of the Bihar assembly who drove the vehicle too has been suspended. The police department today suspended the personal security officer of the legislator as he had accompanied the MLA to Kota.