Amid reports of Ashish Mishra missing, Uttar Pradesh police summons him in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Four days after eight including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after Union Minister Ajay Mishra's car allegedly ran over protesters, the UP police on Thursday has summoned minister's son, Ashish Mishra as the main accused.

Mishra will be further questioned in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh told reporters today.

Earlier, UP Police arrested two persons identified as Luvkush Rana and Ashish Pandey. Police said the two arrested are close aides of Asish and more raids are going on. The arrests come hours after the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the UP government to submit a report within a day on how many arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.



Meanwhile, according to reports union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra remained untraceable on Thursday.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence has triggered a major political storm as the main accused Asish Mishra, who has been named in police FIR, is the son of the minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni.

As the opposition leaders are raising demand for the removal of Ajay Mishra, the minister of state on Wednesday met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Ajay Mishra has been claiming that his son was not there in the car which ran over the protesters. He claimed the driver lost the balance after being attacked by stone pelters and then some protesters came under the car. Later, his driver was lynched and the car was set on fire, the minister has claimed.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:45 PM IST