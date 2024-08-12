 Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At Female Doctor In WB
The video clip shows the man hiding behind the door of the doctor's clinic. However, as he walks inside the doctor's room, his evil intentions are revealed. The accused flashes at the doctor and walks inside the clinic where the doctor was seated at the chair. The viral video sparked outrage on social media and netizens tagged West Bengal police demanding action against the accused.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Viral video on social media claimed a man flashed at a female doctor in West Bengal; Angry netizens ask police to take action against accused | X

Kolkata, August 12: In an abhorrable incident, a viral video showed a youth flashing at a female doctor with the claim that the disturbing incident took place in West Bengal. The video, which comes amidst massive protests held over the Kolkata rape and murder case, has caused massive outrage on social media.

The clip was shared by Dr Manish Jangra, Chief Advisor & Founder of FAIMA Doctors Association. Though the person sharing the video didn't mention the exact location and claimed that the clip is from West Bengal, the video captures the ordeal that the female doctor had to undergo and the blatant lack of fear in the miscreant. The doctor successfully shooed away the man who flashed at her and is heard yelling at him in Bengali.

The female doctor immediately gets up from her chair and orders the man to get out of the room. She gets up from her chair in a state of panic and shouts at the accused man, who flees from doctors' clinic on a bicycle, shows the video.

"This is becoming extremely difficult for Female Doctors to Work In West Bengal under @MamataOfficial," the caption to the video reads.

Disclaimer: The below video contains graphic visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.

The video soon went viral on social media and was reposted and commented on by several users on X (formerly Twitter).

The netizens tagged West Bengal Police and demanded action be taken against the man seen in the video flashing at the female doctor.

Meanwhile, as protests grew over the shocking rape and murder case of a woman doctor in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday (August 12) that the probe in the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor of Kolkata-based R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital will be handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the Kolkata Police is unable to complete the investigation by next Sunday (August 18).

