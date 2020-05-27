Amid escalating tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry says situation at Indian border is 'overall stable and controllable'

In recent times, there has been tension between India and China over their shared border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC), near eastern Ladakh. India had said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.
As tensions escalated, there were reports on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping had ordered the military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked it to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty.
Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi has chaired a meeting with the country's top military leaders to take stock of the situation.
On Wednesday though, China appeared to be taking a somewhat conciliatory tone. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing in Beijing said that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable". His comments were made in response to a question on whether
Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks when asked whether China has sent an additional 5,000 troops to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.
"We have been following the important consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly observing the agreements between the two countries," he added.
Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said that the two countries should resolve their differences through communication and not allow them to overshadow bilateral relations.
On Wednesday afternoon, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter, stating that the US was ready to mediate and arbitrate.
"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute, he wrote.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)