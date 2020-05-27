Amid escalating tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry says situation at Indian border is 'overall stable and controllable'

In recent times, there has been tension between India and China over their shared border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC), near eastern Ladakh. India had said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

As tensions escalated, there were reports on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping had ordered the military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked it to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty.

Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi has chaired a meeting with the country's top military leaders to take stock of the situation.