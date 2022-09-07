Amid discontent among Gujarat cops, constable commits suicide with family; urges for pay hike for cops in his last wish | ANI

A constable posted at the Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of an apartment building along with his wife and three-year-old kid apparently unsatisfied over the Gujarat Government’s recent announcement with the pay hike of police constabulary.

Even as the police claimed that constable Kuldipsinh Yadav’s cell phone is locked, a long suicide note that he had sent to a friend through WhatsApp addressed to his friends, colleagues and family members is already circulating.

While the note is more of an emotional good-bye letter written in Gujarati language intermittently with some words in English, it says at one place in Gujarati, “My last wish is that the pay grade of the police constables is increased. It is some corrupt handful IPS officials who are not allowing the pay grades to increase.”

According to Inspector N R Vaghela of the Sola police station and some residents, Yadav’s wife was the first to jump followed by Yadav and their kid within barely 10 seconds of each other. He said, “The forensic science laboratory experts have concluded that nobody was pushed and it is a clear case of suicide.”

Stating that now they were looking for the reason behind committing suicide, Inspector Vaghela claimed the police were yet to be able to open the constable’s phone but the lock pattern seemed difficult. The police wanted to be sure if the constable indeed sent that note to his friend.

It might be recalled that the police constables were on a warpath with the State Government over the long-pending revision of their salary grades. With elections approaching, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had promised the Gujarat Police that they would be paid the best prevailing salaries in the country.

Following this, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also holds the Home portfolio, approved a Rs 550 crore annual package for the constabulary. While the Opposition parties criticised the government for this, pointing out that this was merely a raise in the allowances and not their salary grades, there was a discontent in the force over this.

Besides this, according to State Government sources, the ruling party wanted them to sign an affidavit to the effect that after this financial package had been announced for them, they would neither make any more demands nor would they hold public demonstrations and strike work.

Police sources added that a huge majority of some 65,000 cops in the State were dead against signing any such affidavit claiming that they could not be forced to give any such commitment.