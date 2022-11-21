Amid declining COVID-19 trajectory, Centre issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals; read details | Photo Credit: PTI

In the wake of the sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in vaccination coverage globally as well as in India, the union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday issued guidelines for international arrivals which will come into effect from November 22 (00.01 Hrs IST). These guidelines provide protocols to be compiled by international travellers as well as points of entry (airports, seaports and land borders).

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved Park Mary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

In-flight announcements about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made on flights/travel and at all points of entry. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol, the said passenger should be wearing the mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers inflight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

On arrival, de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

All passengers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and also shall report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075)/state helpline number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.