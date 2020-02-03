Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, Indian man, Chinese woman tie knot in Madhya Pradesh

Love knows no boundaries and flourishes regardless of nationality and religion. On Sunday, a Chinese woman and Indian man tied the knot in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur after coronavirus outbreak in China which claimed more than 360 lives.

According to Hindustan Times, as the couple tied the knot, Madhya Pradesh health department officials were on their toes since the bride and her family arrived in Mandsaur for it on Wednesday. Satyarth Mishra came across Zhihao Wang, the bride, a fellow student who is Chinese by birth when he was a student at Sheridon University in Canada, five years ago. Sparks flew and their friendship turned into love and couple decided to get hitched after persuading their respective parents.

The engagement ceremony took place the day before, for which the bride's parents flew in from China, reaching India on January 29. They were accompanied by three other close relatives.