Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, Indian man, Chinese woman tie knot in Madhya Pradesh

Love knows no boundaries and flourishes regardless of nationality and religion. On Sunday, a Chinese woman and Indian man tied the knot in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur after coronavirus outbreak in China which claimed more than 360 lives.
According to Hindustan Times, as the couple tied the knot, Madhya Pradesh health department officials were on their toes since the bride and her family arrived in Mandsaur for it on Wednesday. Satyarth Mishra came across Zhihao Wang, the bride, a fellow student who is Chinese by birth when he was a student at Sheridon University in Canada, five years ago. Sparks flew and their friendship turned into love and couple decided to get hitched after persuading their respective parents.
The engagement ceremony took place the day before, for which the bride's parents flew in from China, reaching India on January 29. They were accompanied by three other close relatives.
Mandsaur district hospital’s civil surgeon, Dr AK Mishra told the Hindustan Times, "a team of five to six doctors and paramedical staff has been medically examining Zhihao’s family members since they arrived in the town. Though they do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, we have been doing this as a precautionary measure. The moment we see any symptom, we will admit them to the hospital.”
India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people, infected over 14,000 others and spread to 25 countries.
"Due to certain current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect," the Indian Embassy here announced. "This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People's Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas may note that these are no longer valid," it said.
