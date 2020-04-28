Amid coronavirus lockdown, Andhra Pradesh announces first of its kind fee reimbursement scheme for students

The novel coronavirus outbreak has put regular life on hold for most people. With India under a lockdown for over a month now, businesses and people’s livelihoods have been adversely affected.

While the second phase of lockdown is slated to end on May 4th, several states have batted for an extension. Additionally, it remains unclear as to how long it would take to make hotspots and containment zones across the country safe again.

Amid this situation, the Andhra Pradesh government provided some relief to students and parents in the state, announcing a fee reimbursement scheme for the state.