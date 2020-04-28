Amid coronavirus lockdown, Andhra Pradesh announces first of its kind fee reimbursement scheme for students

The novel coronavirus outbreak has put regular life on hold for most people. With India under a lockdown for over a month now, businesses and people’s livelihoods have been adversely affected.
While the second phase of lockdown is slated to end on May 4th, several states have batted for an extension. Additionally, it remains unclear as to how long it would take to make hotspots and containment zones across the country safe again.
Amid this situation, the Andhra Pradesh government provided some relief to students and parents in the state, announcing a fee reimbursement scheme for the state.
On Tuesday, the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, as well as members of the Government of Andhra Pradesh tweeted to announce that the launch of a scheme to enable poor students to pursue higher education by providing a total fee reimbursement. The scheme, called 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Tweeting about the same, Minister of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development, Mekapati Goutham Reddy added that under the scheme, students “pursuing Polytechnic, Degree, Engineering and other PG courses as well as students from SC, ST, BC, EBC, and minorities would be given a total fee reimbursement.
“Rs. 4000 cr being released; Rs. 1800 cr arrears to be cleared,” he added.
As per officials in the Andhra Pradesh government, this is the first time such an inititative has been taken in the state.
“For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, under #JaganannaVidyaDeevena fees for all trimesters will be deposited in the same financial year in the bank accounts of mothers of students. This is a noteworthy step to reform higher education in AP,” tweeted Harsha Vardhan Reddy.
As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has so far recorded 1183 positive cases, with 31 people passing away.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)