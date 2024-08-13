'America Is Meddling In Indian Politics': Netizens React To US Consul General's Visit To Asaduddin Owaisi's House In Hyderabad

US Consul General Jennifer Larson shared a picture on X of herself with AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi after visiting his house on Monday.

She thanked Owaisi for his "hospitality" and for sharing "informed and important views on a range of shared issues and concerns."

"I look forward to continuing our discussions!" she added.

The Hyderabad MP retweeted the US Consul General's tweet.

In the picture, both Jennifer and Owaisi can be seen smiling outside the Hyderabad MP's house.

However, netizens viewed the meeting between the US Consul General and the Hyderabad MP with suspicion.

One user alleged that America is meddling in Indian politics.

"Some new sinister plan… NIA should keep track of these foreigners, especially the diplomatic corps," wrote another user.

Expressing fear of a Bangladesh-like coup in India, a user wrote, "Great. 1 Information shared. 2 Shared issues. 3 Shared concerns. Will this suffice for a Bangladesh-style coup in India?!! If not, his counterpart Dawood is in Karachi—please meet him too. But please don’t delay the coup in India."

Another user blamed the US for the ousting of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in West Bengal and warned to be cautious of these Consul Generals.

"Be careful of these Consul Generals from this rogue country, the United States of America, in different capital cities of ours. One such US Consul General, along with the German Consul, was responsible for overthrowing the CPIM & Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in West Bengal and installing the 'mess' we have today," a user wrote.

"Today, if you look back at the anarchy and bloodlust that was unleashed in WB to discredit Buddha Babu and instigate people to vote for the Mess, you will see all the parallels with what this rogue state is doing to overthrow the Modi government. They set WB back by 20 years with no industrialization. Similarly, they want to destroy the fabric of society and the economy to make India a vassal state of the US," he added.

It is significant to note that this is not the first time when US Consul General Jennifer Larson visited Owaisi's house. In April last year, she attended an iftar hosted by Owaisi.